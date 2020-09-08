‘An Attempt To Destroy My Character’: Rochester Police Chief, Staff Resign Amid Daniel Prude Protests

The Rochester, New York, police chief resigned Tuesday amid increasing scrutiny over his handling of the police-involved death of Daniel Prude.

Chief La’Ron Singletary, who had held the position since April 2019, resigned along with Rochester Police Department Dep. Chief Joseph Morabito and Dep. Chief Simmons, according to a press release reported by NBC News.

Prude died in Rochester police custody in March after arresting officers had placed a spit hood was over his head and restrained him, as video of the arrest shows.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character,” Singletary said in a press release shared by Spectrum News anchor Jim Aroune. “The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity.” (RELATED: Joe Prude, Brother Of Daniel Prude, Says Cops Are ‘Some Cold-Blooded … Killers’ Who ‘Assassinated’ Brother)

He continued: “The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts and is not what I stand for.”

#BREAKING @RochesterNYPD @LaRonSingletary retiring. Dep. Chiefs Morabito and Simmons too. More retirements may be comming. Mayor blindsided. Said Singletary was not asked to resign. City Council learned this at start of briefing on #DanielPrude response. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/6U9HGgQA8t — Jim Aroune (@JimAroune) September 8, 2020

Protests and riots have occurred in Rochester in recent days since police released footage of Prude’s arrest on Sept. 4.

