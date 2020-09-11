US

Ari Fleischer Was By President Bush’s Side On 9/11. Here’s His Account Of What Happened That Tragic Day

Annual Tribute In Light Marks Anniversary Of Attacks On The World Trade Center's Twin Towers

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bradley Devlin Reporter
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was by former President George W. Bush’s side as the horrifying events of Sept. 11 unfolded. Every year since 2014, Fleischer has tweeted a minute-by-minute account of his and the president’s steps on the day the American homeland suffered its deadliest assault since Pearl Harbor.

Fleischer spent nearly two-and-a-half years in the Bush White House serving as the press secretary and accompanied Bush on his trip to Sarasota, Florida, to visit Emma Booker Elementary School and talk about education reform. As the president read a story to school children, he would learn America was under attack. (RELATED: It’s 9/11, So It Figures We’d See Some Hot Takes Like These)

Here’s Fleischer’s recount of Sept. 11, 2001.

This story will be updated as Fleischer’s tweets continue, reflecting the timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001.