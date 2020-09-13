‘We Hope They Die’: Protesters Block Entrance To Emergency Room After Two Cops Shot

Protesters blocked the entrance to a Los Angeles County emergency room early Sunday morning after two cops were shot while sitting in their vehicle.

The crowd chanted, “We hope they die,” according to LA County Sheriffs.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

A deputy issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly where people were blocking the hospital entrance, and one male protester refused to comply. While officers were attempting to arrest the man, a female member of the “press” interfered with the arrest and was also arrested, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, one male and one female deputy were sitting in their car when an attacker ambushed them and shot them several times.

A video showed the attacker approaching the vehicle and opening fire unprovoked.

WATCH:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Both deputies were able to be transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference. “It’s going to be a challenge, day after day, however, the sheriff’s department will never be deterred.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.