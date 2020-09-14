National Hurricane Center Tracking Nine Total Systems At Once

The U.S. National Hurricane Center is tracking nine total storm systems including two hurricanes and issued six advisories related to the storms.

The nine systems include two hurricanes, three tropical storms, one tropical depression and three areas to watch, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which is an agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seven of the systems were located over the Atlantic while the others, a tropical storm and area to watch, were over the Pacific.

“The season is going to be busy,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center in an Aug. 13 video statement. “The prediction is for a busy season.” (RELATED: Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border As Category 4 Storm)

The current storm activity marks the second time in history that five tropical cyclones, or systems classified as a depression, tropical storm or hurricane, were over the Atlantic at the same time, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.

For the 2nd time on record, the Atlantic has 5+ tropical cyclones (tropical depression (TD) or stronger) simultaneously: #Hurricane #Paulette, TD #Rene, Tropical Storm #Sally, Tropical Storm #Teddy and TD21. Other time was from September 11-14, 1971. pic.twitter.com/9ET1OoxE6f — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 14, 2020

The two hurricanes being tracked, named Paulette and Sally, are currently hitting Bermuda and the Gulf of Mexico respectively, according to the NHC. Sally intensified and was declared a hurricane Monday afternoon.

The NHC has issued six total advisories, which include the five named storms in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Karina which is currently located over the eastern Pacific.

“A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations,” NHC said in a statement about Hurricane Sally.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.