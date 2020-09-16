HHS Spokesman Caputo To Take Leave Of Absence After Reportedly Accusing Government Scientists Of Conspiring Against Trump

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in a statement Wednesday that the department’s top spokesman, Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Michael Caputo, would be taking a leave of absence days after he accused government scientists of “sedition” in a now-deleted video posted on his personal Facebook page Sunday.

An HHS statement released Monday said that Caputo would take a leave of absence for 60 days “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.” HHS also announced that Caputo’s senior policy adviser Paul Alexander would be leaving the department as well.

HHS says Micheal Caputo, the spokesman who over the weekend told his Facebook followers that CDC scientists were guilt of sedition and undermining Trump, will take a leave of absence for the next two months. Paul Alexander, who Politico reported was editing CDC reports, is out. pic.twitter.com/mEIX5i18Jb — Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) September 16, 2020

In a statement released Wednesday, Caputo said he was taking a “temporary medical leave of absence” after a lymphatic issue was discovered last week. Caputo added that he had failed to visit a doctor because of his work in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

His statement did not address the video remarks he made over the weekend. Instead, Caputo expressed his support for the White House Coronavirus Task Force and infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci.

Caputo had previously alleged that a “resistance unit” within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was plotting to “attack” the president in streamed remarks uploaded to Facebook, The New York Times reported. “There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president,” he said.