Republican Sen. Ron Johnson To Quarantine After Possible Exposure To Coronavirus

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s office announced Thursday the Senator will be self-quarantining until September 29 after a possible exposure to coronavirus.

Johnson was scheduled to travel to Wisconsin with President Donald Trump on Thursday night to a rally but will no longer be accompanying the president, due to the possible exposure of coronavirus on Monday. Johnson’s office said he has been tested and that the results were negative. However, out of caution Johnson will self-quarantine.

Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson won’t be traveling with Trump tonight or attending the campaign rally in Mosinee — @RonJohnsonWI learned today he was exposed to someone on Monday who has tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson will be self quarantine until Sept. 29, aide says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 17, 2020

Ron Johnson to quarantine until Sept. 29 after exposure to someone with covid and won’t travel with Trump to Wisconsin. His office says he tested negative and is experiencing no symptoms — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2020

Democrats in the Senate voted to block the passage of a coronavirus stimulus package last Thursday after months of stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

The vote was 52-47, and the measure needed 60 votes to pass. The $500 billion bill would include a federal unemployment benefit, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding and additional money for more coronavirus testing. If the bill was passed, money would have been directed to schools. Every Democrat voted against the stimulus package. The only Republican who voted against it was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert was the last member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus right before he was scheduled to fly to his home state with Trump. During a pre-screen at the White House, Gohmert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Gohmert was going to visit an energy plant in Texas with Trump, but he did not pass the coronavirus test before the flight.

Gohmert has since recovered.