‘Chilling’: Man Who Wanted To ‘Try Necrophilia And Cannibalism’ Sentenced To 40 Years

A Texas would-be murderer and child rapist who wanted to “try” cannibalism was sentenced Thursday to 40 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

Alexander Nathan Barter, 23, pleaded guilty in December to plotting to rape, kill and eat a 13-year-old child whom he solicited through the dark web in 2018, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Although Barter thought he was communicating online to the supposed 13-year-old’s father, he was actually exchanging messages with an undercover law enforcement officer.

“In my 23-year-career in law enforcement, this is among the most morally depraved and appalling criminal conspiracies that I have come across,” said Homeland Security Investigations Houston special agent in charge Mark Dawson, according to the statement. (RELATED: Man Charged After Allegedly Setting Fire To Police Cars In Front Of Supreme Court And Himself)

He continued: “Without the quick and decisive actions of special agents from HSI Cocoa Beach and HSI Beaumont this disturbed predator would still be out there looking for potential victims to carry out his sick and demented fantasies.”

Remember this story? Alexander Barter was sentenced today to 40 years in prison. https://t.co/Ui0yqkrtdF — Blake Holland (@tblakeholland) September 17, 2020

The investigation began in October 2018 after an undercover agent saw Barter’s post on a dark web site, which said, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me,” according to the DOJ.

The agent posing as the father of a 13-year-old then contacted Barter saying he could have his daughter to rape, kill and eat, according to the DOJ. Barter exchanged further messages with the agent where he repeated his desire to rape, kill and eat the supposed daughter and shared ideas about how they would conceal the crime.

Barter showed up to the agreed-upon meeting location in Joaquin, Texas, with a knife and trash bag, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: 95% Of Murder Victims In Chicago This Year Are People Of Color)

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox called the case “chilling” and Barter’s plans “grisly,” according to the DOJ statement.

District judge Michael Truncale ordered Barter to submit to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.

