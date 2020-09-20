PHOTOS: Hundreds Gather For Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Outside The Supreme Court

A large crowd gathered outside the Supreme Court Saturday night to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday evening.

The memorial featured a variety of speakers including Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who focused on what she and others said was Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next Justice be nominated after the election. A banner behind the speakers said, “honor RBG, no confirmation until inauguration.”

President Donald Trump told reporters that he will “most likely” nominate a woman to fill the seat next week, the Daily Caller reported. (RELATED: Democrats Threaten To Pack Court If Republicans Vote On Ginsburg Replacement This Year)

“From a constitutional standpoint, I think it’s the greatest list ever assembled,” Trump said, the Caller reported. “I think we’ll have a very popular choice whoever that may be.”

