PHOTOS: Hundreds Gather For Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Outside The Supreme Court

A large crowd gathered outside the Supreme Court Saturday night to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday evening.
The memorial featured a variety of speakers including Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who focused on what she and others said was Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next Justice be nominated after the election. A banner behind the speakers said, “honor RBG, no confirmation until inauguration.”
President Donald Trump told reporters that he will “most likely” nominate a woman to fill the seat next week, the Daily Caller reported. (RELATED: Democrats Threaten To Pack Court If Republicans Vote On Ginsburg Replacement This Year)
“From a constitutional standpoint, I think it’s the greatest list ever assembled,” Trump said, the Caller reported. “I think we’ll have a very popular choice whoever that may be.”
A woman holds a candle up towards the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
Mourners place candles, flowers, signs, and other memorabilia outside the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
Hundreds attend a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
People placed hundreds of signs reading “may her memory be a revolution,” “when there are nine,” and “I dissent” at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
Hundreds gather at the Supreme Court for a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
A woman takes a photo of a candle she placed outside the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
A woman holds an “I dissent” sign outside the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
Several letters were displayed among the flowers, candles, and signs outside the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
The flags outside the Supreme Court were lowered to half-mast in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
Many held lit candles outside the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
The flowers, candles, signs, and memorabilia stretched around the bushes in front of the Supreme Court at a memorial honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Kaylee Greenlee / The DCNF)
