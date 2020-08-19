Elizabeth Warren Had A Hidden Message Behind Her During Her DNC Speech

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a hidden message spelled out in primary-colored letters behind her as she gave her Wednesday night Democratic National Convention speech.

As Warren gave her speech, the letters B, L and M could be seen on the bottom right of the screen, each leaning on what appeared to be a child’s supply bin.

This was noticed and passed along by several on Twitter, including PJ Media senior editor Tyler O’Neil.

Those BLM letters next to Elizabeth Warren are… not subtle. Thanks to @texasbryanP for pointing it out and @vodkapundit for the screenshot. #DemConvention #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RY0Y3ZdDu7 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 20, 2020

Warren made the case for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and accused President Donald Trump of failing “miserably” in office. (RELATED: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Done It’: Elizabeth Warren Apologizes When Confronted About Native American Claims)

“Millions out of work, millions more trapped in cycles of poverty, millions on the brink of losing their homes, millions of restaurants and stores hanging by a thread,” she said. “This crisis is bad, and it didn’t have to be this way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.”