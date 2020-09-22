Sergeant Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Reportedly Defends His Involvement In Alleged Email To Colleagues

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, allegedly sent a scathing email Tuesday to more than 1,000 colleagues defending his actions the night of Taylor’s death while criticizing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“I’m sorry you have to go through this. I’m sorry your families have to go through this. I’m sorry the Mayor, [Public Safety Chief] Amy Hess and [Former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)] Chief [Steve] Conrad failed all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses,” the alleged email, which was first reported by VICE’s Roberto Aram Ferdman, reads.

New: LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (who is being investigated as part of Breonna Taylor’s case) sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “good versus evil” pic.twitter.com/VcuyPDP790 — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 22, 2020

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position,” the email continues. “The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles and urine on you and expect you to do nothing. It goes against EVERYTHING we were taught in the academy.”

Mattingly then allegedly defended his actions the night of March 13.

“I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized.”

Mattingly also reportedly encouraged officers to be strong, warning them that they are “just a pawn in the Mayors political game.”

An attorney for Mattingly, Kent Wicker, confirmed to The Louisville Courier Journal that the email was sent by his client.

“Sgt. Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues last evening expressing his support for them and their work in these difficult times,” Wicker told The Louisville Courier Journal. “As you know, he was shot and severely wounded during the serving of this search warrant. Like our entire community, he is hopeful this process moves forward quickly and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe.”

An LMPD spokesman told The Daily Caller “the matter is under review.”

The LMPD declared a state of emergency ahead of a grand jury decision in Taylor’s case. (RELATED: Federal Buildings Boarded-Up Ahead Of Possible Louisville Decision On Whether To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death)

WINDOWS AT THE federal courthouse in Louisville were boarded up on Saturday before an anticipated decision in the Breonna Taylor case. https://t.co/C2WI5g0odD pic.twitter.com/SY31YP9cSd — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 20, 2020

Along with detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, Mattingly fired his weapon while conducting a ‘no-knock’ warrant on Taylor’s apartment in the early hours of March 13.

When officers entered Taylor’s apartment looking for drugs, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his weapon, prompting police to return fire.

Hankison, who shot 10 rounds, was fired for displaying “an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” while Cosgrove and Mattingly are on administrative leave.

Taylor was killed by police during the raid, prompting nationwide protests. Mattingly sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and required surgery.

Louisville settled with Taylor’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, awarding her family $12 million.

The Daily Caller reached out to Kent Wicker but did not receive a response at the time of publication.