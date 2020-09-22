Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Accidentally Gives Away His Wedding Ring

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard accidentally gave away his wedding ring this past Sunday.

Following a win over the Vikings, Leonard threw his gloves to a kid in the stands. There was just one problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His wedding ring came off and was in the gloves, and the fan let him know on Twitter that he needed to get it back to the Colts linebacker.

My step-nephew got @dsleon45’s game gloves yesterday. Plot twist: Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves. Someone help us get his ring back to him ????#Colts pic.twitter.com/Lhat6PDK4A — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) September 21, 2020

I need that ???????????????? — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) September 21, 2020

Stuff like this is what makes the internet awesome. Leonard pulled off a classy move for a kid in the stands, but somehow managed to have his ring slip off.

One tweet later and Leonard is getting his wedding ring back. I’m not sure how his wife feels about this, but the internet lives for this kind of content.

With the ring on its way back to Darius… Here’s the Certificate of Authenticity for the gloves. pic.twitter.com/VvZCkqETlI — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) September 21, 2020

Luckily, this all worked out for the best. I’m sure there are some fans who might not have said anything and just kept the gloves and the ring.

The adult in control of these young men did the right thing by letting Leonard know they had the ring, and now it’ll make his way back to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darius Shaquille Leonard (@mr_highflyer10) on Sep 20, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

Hopefully, Leonard hooks them up with some tickets or something because losing your wedding ring would be a major issue. His wife wouldn’t have been happy about that!

H/T: Outkick