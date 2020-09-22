Snag High-Quality Brandless Luggage For A Seriously Low Price

While your travel plans may have been put on hold for the last six months, the need to get out of town has never been stronger! And after seeing the insane deals on this Brandless luggage, you’ll be even more desperate to scratch that ever-present vacation itch.

Whether you’re planning to get out of town and relax for a few days or jetting off for a work engagement, Brandless offers durable, travel-friendly luggage, perfect for any kind of trip. And with their fashionable, sleek exterior, you’ll look great wherever you roll these things around to. But the best part? Their carry-on and checkable models have been deeply discounted thanks to Daily Caller’s Annual VIP Sale.

Brandless™ Checked Luggage – $99.99

This 25-inch suitcase is the ideal travel companion. Designed with convenience and sustainability in mind, this suitcase features an interior lining made with recycled PET plastic, making it a friend to the environment. In fact, it’s just a part of the Brandless luggage collection that makes up for nearly 80, 16 oz. plastic bottles that enter our landfills and oceans.

In addition to its eco-friendly make, this suitcase ensures a safe ride for all of your belongings thanks to its Polycarbonate shell & reinforced corners. Whether it’s bouncing around in your trunk or you’re running it through an airport, this luggage always stays in tiptop shape.

Get it here for just $99.99 down from its regular price of $220.

Brandless™ Carry-On Luggage – $79.99

This luggage has all the wonderful things you’d expect from the Brandless brand and then some. Along with its eco-friendly lining made of recycled PET plastic, it features a hard, protective exterior and the smooth, easy-to-maneuver wheels you’d hope for in a good carry-on bag. Plus, its additional mesh compartments and security straps make packing a total breeze.

Click here to get the Brandless™ Carry-On Luggage for just $79.99 down from a whopping $180!

Prices subject to change.

