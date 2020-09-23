‘She’s Not Some Distressed Damsel’: White House Denies CNN’s Report That Dr. Birx Is ‘Unhappy’

The White House was quick to deny a CNN report claiming that Dr. Deborah Birx was “unhappy” in her position as a member of the Coronavirus Task Force.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta cited anonymous “sources familiar with her thinking” in a report alleging that Birx has confided in friends and aides, saying that she is unhappy in her role as coordinator of the task force and is no longer “certain how much longer she can serve in her position.”

The report also claimed that Birx saw Dr. Scott Atlas, a newer addition to the task force, as an “unhealthy influence” on the president’s thinking. (RELATED: ‘The New York Times Should Be Very Ashamed’: Kayleigh McEnany Slams ‘Appalling’ Attack On Dr. Birx)

NEW: A ‘distressed’ Birx questions how long she can remain on White House task force, sources say https://t.co/s7IlL6nfli — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 23, 2020

Alyssa Farah, White House communications director, was quick to respond, denying the claims laid out by the CNN report.

“I spoke to Dr. Birx, this story is false. But more importantly: it’s 2020. She’s not some ‘distressed’ damsel. She’s a highly qualified public health official, Ambassador, unflappable leader of the Task Force, & she’s tough as nails,” Farah tweeted.