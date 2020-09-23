Over 90 Percent Of Ohio College Faculty Political Donations Allegedly Went To Blue Candidates, Report Says

Around 90% of Ohio’s college faculty who gave money to political candidates reportedly donated to Democrats, according to a Tuesday College Fix report.

Over 92% of political donors in 11 of the largest Ohio higher education institutions allegedly backed left-leaning candidates so far in the 2020 election cycle, the Fix reported, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. Their contributions totaled over $939,000 with around $868,000 going straight to federal candidates, according to the report.

Around $168,000 was reportedly donated to presidential candidates with 17% going to President Donald Trump’s campaign, Fox News reported.

The Ohio State University (OSU), the largest college in the state with over 61,000 students, was reportedly responsible for nearly half of the political contributions, according to the Fix. OSU’s faculty allegedly donated almost $72,000 to Democratic nominee Joe Biden and approximately $8,400 to Trump, according to the report. (RELATED: Economics Professor Says University Blocked His Anti-Marxism Class From Being Available To All Business Students)

The president reportedly outraised the Democratic nominee at one of the 11 schools, Youngstown State, where faculty donated nearly three times as much money to Trump as Biden, according to the outlet.

