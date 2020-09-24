EXCLUSIVE: ‘Duty To Advise And Consent’: Matt Gaetz Criticizes Sens. Collins, Murkowski For Opposing SCOTUS Vote

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his new book, President Trump’s re-election, a potential Supreme Court nomination and more.

Gaetz, who recently published a book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” addressed how he can reconcile President Donald Trump’s lag in the polls with the MAGA revolution he wrote about in his book.

“I don’t think that the polls accurately can reflect on the turnout models and the enthusiasm that we see throughout the body politic right now,” Gaetz said. “I’m very confident that Donald Trump’s going to win the election-day vote.”

He continued, “the curiosity sort of abounds when we think about these ballots that could be counted weeks later potentially.” (RELATED: Here’s What Will Be Discussed At The First Presidential Debate).

Gaetz also talked about potential Supreme Court nominees while criticizing Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine for their opposition to voting on a nominee.

“What is the value of control if you can’t control anything?” Gaetz asked. “I mean if we can’t control the nomination process, what the hell good are they in the first place?”

He added, “they have a duty to advise and consent.”

He also discussed his own reelection campaign, the coronavirus pandemic and more.

