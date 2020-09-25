Fill The Seat? Constitutional Studies Director Ilya Shapiro Weighs In On The Supreme Court

Ilya Shapiro, the director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about potential Supreme Court nominees, Joe Biden and more.

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday, questions about who would replace the late justice began. President Donald Trump is set to announce his choice on Saturday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden, however, has shown some resistance to releasing a list of potential nominees.

“Well, [Biden] wants the election to still be about Donald Trump’s character, the economy, [COVID-19] — those sorts of things,” Shapiro said, “and does not want to be talking about the Supreme Court and judicial appointments.”

Shapiro is also the author of “Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and The Politics of America’s Highest Court.”

“This is an issue that historically benefits Republicans, including four years ago. I don’t think Donald Trump would have won without the Scalia vacancy,” Shapiro continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Duty To Advise And Consent’: Matt Gaetz Criticizes Sens. Collins, Murkowski For Opposing SCOTUS Vote)

Shapiro also discussed his thoughts on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barret and 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa, who appear to be the frontrunners for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination, a preview of the upcoming months and more.

WATCH:

