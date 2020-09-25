One Hit After Pickup Truck Plows Through Los Angeles Demonstration

A pickup truck on Thursday plowed through a mob of demonstrations who were blocking the road, striking one of them directly.

Video showed the truck striking what appeared to be a female protester with a sign and subsequently slamming on the breaks. Rioters then attempted to bash in the windows of the vehicle, as the car sped away and those in the mob attended to the wounded woman, footage showed.

The driver was reportedly stopped by police, but was not immediately arrested as officers noted damage to his vehicle caused by the violent demonstrators, according to the Los Angeles Times. A photojournalist at the scene alleged the truck operator was “definitely” the aggressor in the incident, the Times reported.

In a separate incident a few blocks away, a white Prius attempted to elude the mob by driving through the crowd, according to the Times. Rioters attacked the car, another pickup truck pursued the vehicle, and rioters attempted to rip the driver from his seat, the local outlet reported.

Agitators busted the Prius’s windshield and one demonstrator used a flagpole to hammer out the sedan’s passenger-side windows, video showed. The driver of the car was detained at gunpoint by officers a short while away, despite the apparent attacks from the mob, footage revealed. (RELATED: ‘I Was Trying To Get Out The Way’: Portland Protesters Attacked A Man And Woman After Truck Crashed)



MOMENTS AGO: Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, protestors then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. @NBCLA @elianamoreno pic.twitter.com/OZuU1r8QoG — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020

Rioters reportedly gathered en masse throughout Los Angeles streets to protest a recent Louisville grand jury decision to charge one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during the execution of a narcotics warrant in March, the Times reported.

