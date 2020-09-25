Politics

Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Live Interview

Former Republican Texas Rep. and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical issue during a live interview Friday.

Paul, a leader of the Libertarian movement, was in the middle of his live-streamed “Ron Paul Liberty Report” — the video has since been made private — when the left side of his face appeared to droop and his speech became garbled and unintelligible. (RELATED: ‘Our Country Is Not Doing So Well’: Ron Paul Rails Against Trump’s Iran Strike)

The response on Twitter was almost immediate as people called for prayers and well-wishes for the 85-year-old politician.

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram tweeted an update, saying that Paul had been hospitalized following the incident for “precautionary” reasons.

Although Paul retired from the House of Representatives in 2013, he has continued to be active in the country’s political discourse. His foreign policy think tank, The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, was launched just three months after he left public office.

Paul has also done his best to remain physically active over the years, telling The Washington Post in 2012 that he got “really grouchy” when he wasn’t able to exercise.