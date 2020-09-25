Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Live Interview

Former Republican Texas Rep. and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical issue during a live interview Friday.

Paul, a leader of the Libertarian movement, was in the middle of his live-streamed “Ron Paul Liberty Report” — the video has since been made private — when the left side of his face appeared to droop and his speech became garbled and unintelligible. (RELATED: ‘Our Country Is Not Doing So Well’: Ron Paul Rails Against Trump’s Iran Strike)

The response on Twitter was almost immediate as people called for prayers and well-wishes for the 85-year-old politician.

Dr. Ron Paul is why I am who I am. Please say a prayer for him and his family. It appears he suffered a stroke during a livestream interview today. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) September 25, 2020

Say a prayer for Ron Paul. He’s truly one of the best humans in politics. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 25, 2020

pray for Ron Paul — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 25, 2020

Thoughts and prayers today with the greatest champion of Liberty in a generation, @RonPaul, and his family. — Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) September 25, 2020

Prayers up for Dr. Ron Paul, @RandPaul, and the whole family. Godspeed. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 25, 2020

Sending every single ounce of love in my whole entire heart to one of my absolute heroes since forever, @RonPaul, right now. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 25, 2020

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram tweeted an update, saying that Paul had been hospitalized following the incident for “precautionary” reasons.

Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2020

Although Paul retired from the House of Representatives in 2013, he has continued to be active in the country’s political discourse. His foreign policy think tank, The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, was launched just three months after he left public office.

Paul has also done his best to remain physically active over the years, telling The Washington Post in 2012 that he got “really grouchy” when he wasn’t able to exercise.