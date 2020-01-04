‘Our Country Is Not Doing So Well’: Ron Paul Rails Against Trump’s Iran Strike

Former Texas Representative Ron Paul criticized President Donald Trump’s Thursday airstrike on Iranian targets in Iraq.

The president ordered an airstrike Thursday night near an airport in Baghdad, which killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and militia leader Mahdi al Muhandis.

“I think our country is not doing so well. Our foreign policy is in shambles,” Paul said while hosting his YouTube show “Ron Paul Liberty Report” on Friday. “Unfortunately, the one place where I wish he would flip-flop every once in a while or change his policy completely is dealing with Iran. He is steady on it, he said it on the campaign. He’s very loyal to Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Neocon ‘Non-Geniuses Like Max Boot And John Bolton,’ Makes The Case Against War With Iran)

In 2008 and 2012, Paul ran for the president in the Republican primary as an anti-war candidate. His son, Rand Paul, joined his father calling the airstrike “feckless intermittent eruptions of violence.”

“I think this chaos has been tremendously increased, and it’s hard to figure out how they can work their way out,” continued Paul. “But, it’s a hole that’s been dug for a long time, but I think the hole by Trump has gotten much deeper and much faster, and there’s no easy way out. Overall, it represents the stupidity of the interventionist foreign policy.”