Biden Campaign Calls A Lid Before Noon, The 7th Time In The Last 14 Days

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign called a lid on in-person events before noon Saturday, the seventh in the last 14 days alone.

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha asked whether Biden’s campaign — moving “at a 50% clip” with fewer than six weeks to go before the November election — was “a preview of a Biden presidency.” (RELATED: Biden Campaign Calls A ‘Lid’ Before Noon For The Eighth Time This Month)

Joe Biden called a lid on the day earlier this morning. No events, no questions. Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month. Is this a preview of a Biden presidency? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

And Concha was not the only one to notice.

Joe Biden called a lid AGAIN today! That’s 7 TIMES IN 14 DAYS! He spent 47 years in politics – if you think he needs multiple FULL DAYS to prepare for a debate, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. He’s physically and mentally the weakest Presidential candidate in American history. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 26, 2020

Tracking Biden Campaign Lid Calls for the month of September. (Date, time & what the pool reporters of the day wrote) Total so far → 10 lid calls

This week alone from 9/19-9/26 → 4 pic.twitter.com/R4zBcrd5dn — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 26, 2020

Today President Trump is traveling to 3 states and nominating a THIRD person to the Supreme Court. Joe Biden called a lid before 10am. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 26, 2020

Gonna be funny when the day after the debates Biden calls a lid and people still say he’s just preparing for debate — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 26, 2020

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich also drew a comparison between Biden’s campaign and the rigors of actually serving as president, saying after the last press lid, “You can ‘throw a lid’ on campaigning for seven out of 14 days but if you become president you can’t ‘throw a lid’ on being president for even one hour. What does the 50% absenteeism Biden schedule tell us about his ability to actually be president?” (RELATED: ‘It Is Exactly What Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Did’: Newt Gingrich Turns The Tables On ‘The View’)

You can “throw a lid” on campaigning for 7 out of 14 days but if you become President you can’t “throw a lid” on being President for even one hour. What does the 50% absenteeism Biden schedule tell us about his ability to actually be President? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 25, 2020

Biden’s Saturday lid, reportedly for in-person events only, was to allow time for continued debate prep and two virtual appearances.