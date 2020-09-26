Politics

Biden Campaign Calls A Lid Before Noon, The 7th Time In The Last 14 Days

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Biden addressed the consequences of U.S. disengagement from world leadership at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign called a lid on in-person events before noon Saturday, the seventh in the last 14 days alone.

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha asked whether Biden’s campaign — moving “at a 50% clip” with fewer than six weeks to go before the November election — was “a preview of a Biden presidency.” (RELATED: Biden Campaign Calls A ‘Lid’ Before Noon For The Eighth Time This Month)

And Concha was not the only one to notice.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich also drew a comparison between Biden’s campaign and the rigors of actually serving as president, saying after the last press lid, “You can ‘throw a lid’ on campaigning for seven out of 14 days but if you become president you can’t ‘throw a lid’ on being president for even one hour. What does the 50% absenteeism Biden schedule tell us about his ability to actually be president?” (RELATED: ‘It Is Exactly What Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Did’: Newt Gingrich Turns The Tables On ‘The View’)

Biden’s Saturday lid, reportedly for in-person events only, was to allow time for continued debate prep and two virtual appearances.