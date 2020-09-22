Biden Campaign Calls A ‘Lid’ Before Noon For The Eighth Time This Month

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been calling it a day — before noon — on a regular basis.

Reporters have taken to Twitter to announce the “lid” — the end of activities for the day — as they get word from the Biden campaign, and the lids have continued even as the November election looms closer. (RELATED: Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Endorsement, Cites Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans)

Annnnd there it is: at 9:22 a.m., 42 days before the election, a lid has been called by the Biden campaign — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 22, 2020

With 42 days left, Biden campaign again calls a lid on the day. No events, no questions. If Trump wins, we’ll look back on the strategy of playing not to lose as a key factor. And some Democrats who can accurately gauge the feeling on the ground know it: https://t.co/MBiWE2PZmb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 22, 2020

There are seven weekends left to campaign before Election Day. Tonight the President is holding a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina. The Biden team called a lid at 8:34am, which means we won’t see the former Vice President for the rest of the day. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 19, 2020

45 days until the election and Joe Biden’s campaign calls a lid at 8:35AM. WHY? https://t.co/1AJJq9x3GB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2020

Still can’t get over how bizarre it is that Biden called an 8:30am lid the day after a progressive icon passes away. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

Tuesday marked the eighth day in September alone that the campaign called a lid before noon — an average of three times per week.

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

Biden has called a lid before noon 36% of the days in September so far. https://t.co/aaT4euNhyq — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 22, 2020

President Donald Trump commented on the Biden campaign lids during his Tuesday evening rally in Pennsylvania. “Lid means he’s not going to be anywhere today. I’m working my ass off. I’m in Ohio, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Trump said.