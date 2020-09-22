Politics

Biden Campaign Calls A ‘Lid’ Before Noon For The Eighth Time This Month

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event September 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been calling it a day — before noon — on a regular basis.

Reporters have taken to Twitter to announce the “lid” — the end of activities for the day — as they get word from the Biden campaign, and the lids have continued even as the November election looms closer. (RELATED: Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Endorsement, Cites Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans)

Tuesday marked the eighth day in September alone that the campaign called a lid before noon — an average of three times per week.

President Donald Trump commented on the Biden campaign lids during his Tuesday evening rally in Pennsylvania. “Lid means he’s not going to be anywhere today. I’m working my ass off. I’m in Ohio, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Trump said.