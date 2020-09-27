‘A Person Of The Utmost Integrity’: Notre Dame Gets Behind Judge Amy Coney Barrett

University of Notre Dame leaders voiced their support of alumna and law professor Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States Saturday, according to the Notre Dame News.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins praised Barrett’s character and said it “will serve her and the nation equally well as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” according to the Notre Dame News.

“An alumna and a faculty member of Notre Dame Law School, Judge Barrett has epitomized the University’s commitment to teaching, scholarship, justice and service to society. She is a person of the utmost integrity who, as a jurist, acts first and foremost in accord with the law,” Jenkins continued, according to the Notre Dame News.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, professor of law and a 1997 graduate of @NDLaw, was nominated today to the Supreme Court of the United States to fill the vacancy created by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.https://t.co/yV65ZcB3Ze pic.twitter.com/bq6EyDsEQa — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 26, 2020

President Donald Trump officially nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court on Sept. 26. The federal judge will succeed former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg if confirmed by the Senate.

Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 from metastatic pancreas cancer complications, according to a Supreme Court press release.

Barrett graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1997, has been a faculty member there since 2002 and is the first of the school’s graduates and faculty to be nominated to the court, according to the Notre Dame News. (RELATED: These Are The Attacks Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Has Already Faced From Democrats)

“I join her colleagues in the Law School and across the campus in congratulating her on the nomination, and wish her and her family well through what has become, sadly, a personally bruising confirmation process,” Jenkins continued, according to the Notre Dame News.

G. Marcus Cole, dean and professor of law at Notre Dame Law School, also praised and described Barrett’s reputation as a professor at the school, according to the Notre Dame News.

“On a personal note, she is one of the most thoughtful, open-minded, considerate and kind people I have ever met. She lives a life of humility and grace, devoted to her family and community,” Cole continued, according to the Notre Dame News.

“Judge Barrett has served our nation with true distinction from the bench, and would continue to do so if she were confirmed to serve on our nation’s highest court.”

The University of Notre Dame and Notre Dame Law School did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for further comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.