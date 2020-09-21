EXCLUSIVE: ‘Disgusting Attacks On Her Faith’: Sasse Condemns ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Against Amy Coney Barrett

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse condemned “anti-Catholic bigotry” against Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a Monday statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Liberal criticisms of Barrett’s Catholic faith have re-emerged as President Donald Trump reportedly considers nominating her to the Supreme Court.

“The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett in 2017. “And that’s of concern.”

“Attacks on religious liberty have no place in Congress,” Sasse told the DCNF. “The Constitution is pretty simple: No religious tests for office, period.”

“During her confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett faced some disgusting attacks on her faith,” Sasse added. “The anti-Catholic bigotry she and other nominees have seen over the last few years is reprehensible.”

Barrett, who was appointed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, is reportedly one of three women that President Donald Trump is considering to replace former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump said of Barrett, according to a 2019 Axios report. Federal Judge Barbara Lagoa and 4th Circuit Court Judge Allison Rushing are also being considered, Fox News reported.

President Trump: “I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman.” #SCOTUS Full video here: https://t.co/pjfftGmqjx pic.twitter.com/QHIuB0BQUw — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2020

“Last year, the Senate unanimously affirmed a resolution I introduced condemning bigoted, anti-Catholic tests, and Senators should keep that in mind,” Sasse added, pointing to a resolution he introduced after Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris suggested that those who adhere to Catholic doctrine may be unfit for office.

Sasse referenced comments made by Democratic lawmakers highlighting Barrett’s adherence to her Catholic faith when she was appointed a federal judge in 2017 – criticisms that have re-emerged as Trump considers nominating her to the Supreme Court.

“Why is it that so many of us on this side have this very uncomfortable feeling that dogma and law are two different things, and I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different,” Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett when she came before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017.

WATCH: Sen. Feinstein to appeals court nominee Amy Barrett, @NotreDame law prof/#Catholic mother of 7: “The dogma lives loudly within you.” pic.twitter.com/mpDgNZGRsa — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) September 6, 2017

“And I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein continued. “And that’s of concern.” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Speaks Out On ‘Dogma’ Charge, Religious Tests For Judges)

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also questioned Barrett over an article she co-authored as a law student that included the term “orthodox Catholic,” asking Barrett: “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?”

“If you’re asking whether I’m a faithful Catholic, I am, although I would stress that my own personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear on the discharge of my duties as a judge,” Barrett told the senator.

Barrett addressed Feinstein’s and Schumer’s criticisms during remarks at Hillsdale College’s Washington D.C. campus.

“We have a long tradition of religious tolerance in this country and in fact the religious test clause in the Constitution makes it unconstitutional to impose a religious test on anyone who holds public office,” Barrett said in May 2019.

“I think when you step back and you think about the debate about whether someone’s religion has any bearing on their fitness for office, it seems to me that the premise of the question is that people of faith would have a uniquely difficult time separating out their moral commitments from their obligation to apply the law,” Barrett added. “I think people of faith should reject that premise.”

Criticism of Barrett’s Catholic faith has once again emerged as lawmakers argue over who will replace Ginsburg. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Biden-Harris Ticket Stands On Taxpayer-Funded Abortions, Religious Freedom)

“Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump’s list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a ‘legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God,'” tweeted the Washington Post’s Ron Charles Sunday.

Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump’s list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a “legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God.” https://t.co/PZ4MRB7PLX — Ron Charles (@RonCharles) September 20, 2020

Filmmaker Arlen Parsa criticized Barrett as a “Catholic extremist with 7 children” in a since deleted tweet, hitting Barrett for her pro-life views while noting that he will vote for pro-abortion 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is also Catholic.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is “a crime against human life,” “constitutes a grave offense” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church. (RELATED: Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic.’ Where Does He Actually Stand With The Catholic Church?)

“To be clear: I am voting for a Catholic candidate (Biden),” Parsa tweeted. “I happily voted for one last time too (Kaine). I loved visiting the Vatican! It is not anti-Catholic to say that ACB has extremist views on denying women birth control coverage. The number of kids she has isn’t important.”

Barrett is a former law professor at the University of Notre Dame and the Catholic mother of seven children, according to the Indy Star. Two of her children were adopted from Haiti, according to the publication, and the youngest of her children has Down Syndrome. Barrett herself was born into a family of seven children.

