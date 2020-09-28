READER POLL: Will The Left Overplay Their Hand On Amy Coney Barret?

Following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, many on the left immediately pounced on Barrett’s personal life, focusing their efforts on her faith and family to vilify the judge.

Barrett came under fire for her religious beliefs long before her Supreme Court nomination.

During her 2017 confirmation for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett her religious beliefs were concerning.

“The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein said. “And that’s of concern.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed similar concerns in 2018, tweeting Barrett would be an “activist judge.” (RELATED: Democrat Impeachment Witness: ‘Brilliant’ Judge Amy Coney Barrett ‘Deserves’ Seat On Supreme Court)

The bottom line: Judge Barrett has given every indication that she will be an activist judge on the Court. If chosen as the nominee, she will be the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and to strike down pre-existing conditions protections in the ACA. #WhatsAtStake — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 2, 2018

Comedian Bill Maher called Barrett a “nut” for her religious views during his opening monologue Friday night, according to Fox News.

“We’ll be saying this name a lot I’m sure because she’s a f—ing nut.”

Barrett has also received backlash over her family – mainly her adopted children.

Barrett has seven kids, and two were adopted from Haiti. Ibram X. Kendi, author and contributor for The Atlantic, tweeted Saturday that white people who adopt black kids can still be racist.

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

He followed this tweet up with another, saying “and whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist.

Democratic activist and former Capitol Hill staffer Dana House wrote in a since deleted tweet that Barrett’s adoption could have been “sketchy,” according to a tweet from Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

Disgusting. The left now smearing Amy Coney Barrett for adopting children. pic.twitter.com/zFomehwwDW — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 25, 2020

“Some adoptions from Haiti were legit. Many were sketchy as hell. And if the press learned they were unethical & maybe illegal adoptions, would they report it? Or not bc it involves her children?”

In a follow up tweet Houle wrote “Would it matter if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans weren’t scrupulous intermediaries & the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti? I dunno. I think it does, but maybe it doesn’t, or shouldn’t.”