‘Woke Clan Of Anti-Catholic Left-Wing Radicals’: Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Compares Democratic Party To Ku Klux Klan

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager and Senior Counsel Justin Clark said Sunday that a “woke clan of anti-Catholic left-wing radicals” has taken control of the Democratic party.

Clark discussed the upcoming confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on a Sunday conference call with Catholics for Trump, according to a recording obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, where he noted that “bigotry against Catholics isn’t new in this country,” referring to anti-Catholic sentiments of the Ku Klux Klan and the 19th-century Know Nothing Party.

“We all thought the election of John F. Kennedy in 1960 kind of marked the end of that period of time,” Clark said. “But sadly, the new radical Left has embraced many of the hateful and destructive tendencies of the anti-Catholicism of the past. A renewed anti-Catholic mood in this country has been growing for some time.”

Clark noted that former President Barack Obama’s administration took the Little Sisters of the Poor to the Supreme Court to “force the group of nuns to provide contraceptives to their ministry” and discussed Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ suggestion that being part of the Catholic Knights of Columbus should disqualify someone from serving on the federal bench. (RELATED: These Are The Attacks Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Has Already Faced From Democrats)

Harris is now running alongside 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a Catholic. Biden has promised to renew legal action against the Little Sisters of the Poor if he should win the election.

“Where is Joe Biden on all of this?” Clark asked. “Silent, he’s dead silent. Just like he was silent when his administration persecuted the Little Sisters of the Poor, or when his own vice presidential nominee disqualified someone because of membership in the Knights of Columbus.”

Biden’s campaign did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

“Now, instead of terrorist organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, we have a woke clan of anti-Catholic left wing radicals that have taken control of the Democratic party and are launching anti-Catholic attacks at highly qualified nominees for the Supreme Court,” Clark said.

Clark referenced Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearings where Democratic lawmakers questioned Barrett minutely about her Catholic faith, and where Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett: “The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern.”

“If this isn’t the imposition or application of some kind of religious test on people, I don’t know what it is,” Clark said. “These are members of the Senate judiciary committee of the United States of America, questioning someone about their faith at an open hearing to be a judge on the seventh circuit.”

The deputy campaign manager said that media has sought to link Barrett’s religious beliefs to a “cult or fringe group,” calling this “disgusting.”

“I am very concerned about where we’re headed down this road,” Clark continued, “we’ve got to put a stop to it because this is creeping back into our culture and our society. And it’s not okay. As a party and as a supporter of the president, we can’t let this stand.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.