REVIEW: ‘South Park’ Is Incredible With ‘The Pandemic Special’

“South Park” was outstanding Wednesday night with “The Pandemic Special.”

For the first time since December 2019, the Comedy Central hit show came out with a new episode, and the entire thing revolved around the coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/wzyTXxjNtl — South Park (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

If there was ever a time America needed “South Park,” it’s right now. We’re going through a pandemic, there’s civil unrest across the country and a presidential election is right around the corner.

In a way that only “South Park” could do it, all those subjects were torn to shreds. As predicted, Cartman was comedy gold as he fought like hell to make sure schools stayed closed.

There was also a storyline about police officers becoming teachers, shooting Token for no reason at all and hunting down people in public with tanks who don’t obey the mask regulations.

Like I said above, there’s never been a time in America where we needed “South Park” more than right now. “The Pandemic Special” showed up and showed out Wednesday night.

I don’t care what your views are on masks, the pandemic in general, police or Donald Trump. The entire thing was hysterical.

It’s important to remember that it’s okay to laugh, especially at yourself and your own side. “South Park” struck a perfect balance of mocking people who refuse to ever wear a mask and the authorities who think we should live in fear forever.

If you didn’t catch “The Pandemic Special,” I suggest you fire it up ASAP. We could all use something to laugh about, and this special episode of “South Park” was the funniest thing I’ve watched in a long time.