HART: Trump Got Coronavirus — Random Thoughts On A Chaotic Week

Trump got the ‘rona. Democrats gloated. Biden edged up in the polls, and has all but picked out his inaugural face mask. He is excited about being president and cannot wait until his handlers tell him who is in his Cabinet.

Several Republican leaders got the coronavirus. Chris Christie probably had it the worst; he was in a hospital bed for a few days. The hospital says Christie is fine, but the bed might not survive.

All the Republicans who had coronavirus elicited a bit of humanity from the Dems/media. CNN sent a note to Trump while he was in Walter Reed Hospital that said “Stay Positive!”

Trump tweaked the nose of the media by taking a car ride past well-wishers outside the Army Hospital. Trump has a flare for show business in everything he does. His White House doctor is named Sean Conley, which sounds like the James Bond actor Sean Connery. I would not be surprised if Trump’s proctologist is named Goldfinger.

The talking points of Joe Biden and the Democrats are that the coronavirus is somehow Trump’s fault and they would have handled it better. Yet, even with 20/20 hindsight, they have not been able to articulate just how or what they would have done differently. It is pure political slime. Most Republicans know that this virus is an act of God. Dems believe Trump killed 200,000 Americans. Trump can take solace that at least Democrats now view him as God.

Barack Obama, sensing Biden might win, has been helping him now on the Zoom virtual campaign trail. Obama says “Joe Biden made him a better president,” which is scary to those of us familiar with Obama’s record. What is Obama saying — that without “Plugs” Biden, he could have been even worse?

It is nice to see Michelle and Barack Obama give impassioned speeches about the plight of the poor and global warming without even leaving their oceanfront Martha’s Vineyard home. Always appreciative of the help, Biden went on TV and thanked Denzel for his support.

Solidifying the scared and easily intimidated, college-educated, white suburban women vote, Biden mentioned Susan B. Anthony in a speech. It was a teachable moment for Biden, who seems surprised by pretty much everything these days. Until he was told about her history, Biden always presumed Susan B. Anthony was the recipient of the first gender reassignment surgery in America.

The media continued to lugubriously eulogize Ruth Bader Ginsburg, showing scenes from her private burial at Arlington National Cemetery. The mainstream media pointed out the fence around the cemetery near Washington D.C. as further proof of voter suppression.

The next presidential debate, hosted by another Democrat partisan from C-SPAN, will be interesting. The last one was dog-eat-dog. Here’s my tip for Trump to get the upper hand in this debate: When you come out on stage, try to sniff Joe Biden’s hair to establish dominance.

It was bad timing for Trump to threaten to ban the nefarious yet wildly popular Chinese app TikTok so near the election. If he does ban TikTok and you want to see 15-year-old girls dancing provocatively, you are going to have to go back in time and be with Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. Or be with Biden watching the dancing girls from Haiti.

If Trump loses, it will be sad that his personality torpedoed his policies. Whether you like him or hate him, he has been spot-on with what he has done: reducing regulations; cutting taxes; igniting the economy, not just for the rich but mostly for the middle class; nominating judges; making better trade deals; shutting down travel from China to stem COVID-19; etc. His instincts are good.

Even fighting the mob’s mindless tearing down of our nation’s statues was seen by most as positive. If Democrats think it’s okay for mobs to rip down monuments to our history anytime they want with no repercussions, then they are just whistling “Dixie.”

Once the election is over, Dems will see fit to open the economy and schools. “Plugs,” Kamala and the media worry that keeping schools closed this long is more apt to stop the spread of socialism than to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ron is a libertarian syndicated op-ed humorist, award-winning author and TV commentator. He can be reached at Ron@RonaldHart.com or on Twitter @RonaldHart.