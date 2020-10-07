Save Over 40% On The Game-Changing Bed Scrunchie!

Tossing and turning all night is the absolute worst. When you add loose, tangled sheets into the mix, forget it. But thanks to this simple yet ingenious invention that keeps your fitted sheet put all night, drifting off into dreamland has never looked or felt better.

The patented Bed Scrunchie is the world’s first 360-degree all-in-one bed tightening system, keeping your bed looking like the fancy, tightly-made ones you only see in high-end hotels. That means no matter how much you move around in the bed, the corners of your fitted sheet will never fold up, exposing the mattress.

Whether your mattress is more traditional, made of foam, or you have an additional pillow topper, the Bed Scrunchie is designed to fit just about anything. Simply clip the sides of your fitted sheet to the scrunchie, and boom, you’re done — no suspenders, bands, or straps required. It even has an extender for short fitted sheets and a converter for flat, fitted sheets.

Rated Amazon’s Choice with 4.5/5 stars, the Bed Scrunchie is changing the way people sleep at night. Just take it from the many satisfied customers out there!

“It worked just as they said it would. Made my sheet fit tight and it stayed there. I LOVE LOVE LOVE it.” – Dinah K.

“I’ve tried many different ways to keep my bed heet on and not pull away. Nothing ever worked more than a few days until this. By far the best. I haven’t had it long but I don’t see any sign of it coming undone or the grabber coming undone.” – Clint A.

“The bed scrunched works pretty well. It’s a bit cumbersome but so is changing the sheets on your bed. It holds the fitted sheet on.” – Shauna H.

