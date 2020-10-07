Harris Repeats She Will Not Trust Trump Backed Vaccine

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Wednesday night that she will not trust a COVID-19 vaccine touted by President Donald Trump.

When asked by USA Today’s Susan Page, who moderated Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, whether she would take a vaccine if it was ready before the election, Harris repeated her previous stance that she would listen to the doctors, but not Trump.

“If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells me to take it, I’m not taking it,” she said.

Harris told CNN's Dana Bash in a prerecorded interview that aired Sept. 5 that she would not trust a Trump-backed vaccine.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” Harris told Bash. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.”

Trump said in a Tweeted video Wednesday evening before the debate that there could be a vaccine prior to the election.

“We’re going to have a great vaccine very, very shortly. I think we should have it before the election, but frankly the politics gets involved and that’s OK. They want to play their games,” Trump said.