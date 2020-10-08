George Stephanopoulos Says A Lot Of ‘Mansplaining’ Went On During Pence, Harris Debate

ABC host George Stephanopoulos said Wednesday evening that a lot of “mansplaining” went on during the vice presidential debate.

Stephanopoulos took aim at Vice President Mike Pence in comments made after the debate ended, suggesting that Pence over-explained his statements to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Obviously Mike Pence is a former television commentator, does have a very calm demeanor, but I think a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight,” the ABC host said. (RELATED: Pence Highlights Harris’ Attacks On Kavanaugh, Democratic Attacks On Amy Coney Barrett)

“I don’t know, I didn’t see it that way,” responded Deep Root Analytics CEO Sarah Fagan. “I do think he should have stopped talking a little quicker, but I don’t think he was disrespectful of either woman. I thought he did a really strong job tonight.”

