This Star Galaxy Night Light Projector Transforms Any Room, And It’s Over Half-Off!

Sleeping under the stars can be incredible but worrying about a bear creeping into your duffle bag as you snooze, not so much. But just because you’re not into braving the outdoors doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get to enjoy the beauty of gazing up at a sea of stars in the dead of night.

If you’d like to appreciate the sparkling sky from the comfort of your own bed, the Star Galaxy Night Light Projector has you covered. Simply plug the device into any standard wall outlet and watch soothing colors and lights float around your room as you drift off to sleep.

Great for kids and adults alike, the gadget’s quiet, relaxing projections can help you relax and fall asleep faster. Unlike a buzzing TV screen, this night light projector is a more economical and environment-friendly bedroom accessory. Plus, it’s a great mood-setter in other parts of the house, creating a soothing, romantic atmosphere without you having to do much at all.

With the Star Galaxy Night Light Projector‘s many different light patterns, you’ll never get tired of these mesmerizing hues. Complete with four changeable projecting designs and eight color modes, this view will never get boring. And thanks to its included remote, you can control everything with the click of a button.

Check out what real satisfied users are saying about this awesome gadget online!

“The night light projector can not only emit a series of evening stars, project the scene of the stars, but also turn the room into a quiet and relaxing underwater oasis. Turn your place into a magical experience.” – Willis and Linda Sanders

“I legit love my starry light projector! It creates such a relaxing energy after a long day! I didn’t realize that it had a bluetooth speaker in it and it legit covers the whole room if you put it on the floor.” – Asten Sierra

“The projector can control the speed of ocean waves and star light on/off, change the lighting mode, music mode, and adjust the brightness of the volume. The remote control is easy to use.” – Jessica

Right now, you can snag your very own Star Galaxy Night Light Projector at over 65% off, making it just $69.99!

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.