Greta Thunberg: ‘Get Everyone To Vote’ For Joe Biden

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg tweeted an endorsement of Joe Biden’s campaign for the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

In response to the publication “Scientific American” tweeting out an editorial piece, Thunberg wrote that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president from “a climate perspective” because “the upcoming US elections is above and beyond [party politics].”

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Thunberg, who is only 17 years old, came to international fame when she organized a “Skolstrejk för klimatet,” which translates to “School strike for climate” at her local school in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018. Since then, she has helped organize multi-city protests involving hundreds of thousands of students in Sweden, according to TIME.

The teenage climate change activist has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice, was named a TIME magazine Person of the Year, and was included in their 100 most influential people list in 2019, according to TIME. (RELATED: White House Physician Clears Trump To End Isolation, Says He’s ‘No Longer A Transmission Risk’)

Joe Biden’s climate plan, titled the “Clean Energy Revolution” according to his campaign’s website, includes the initiatives of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and building a new economic infrastructure based on these climate goals.

The Biden campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller’s inquiry for comment on this matter.