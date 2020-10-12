Watch Dylan O’Brien In The Terrifying Trailer For ‘The Education of Fredrick Fitzell’

Dylan O’Brien’s new movie “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell” looks absolutely terrifying.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, that plot description really doesn’t do the trailer justice. The trailer is a terrifying journey that paints a film about a mysterious drug and a missing woman.

Watch it below.

Yeah, this film looks like it’s going to stop us from getting any solid sleep after we watch it. The trailer started off reasonably normal, and then all hell broke loose.

Hell, I’m not sure I’ll be able to sleep after even watching the trailer!

The film centers on a missing woman from the main guy’s past, a mysterious drug and what seems like a sinister cover up.

Yeah, you don’t really need to say much more to convince me that that “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell” is worth checking out. Everyone knows I love crazy psychological shows and movies.

You can check out the new movie with Dylan O’Brien at some point in 2021. It looks like it’s going to be a hell of a trippy ride. Let us know in the comments what you thought of the trailer.