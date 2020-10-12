21 Protesters Arrested Outside Senate Office Building In DC Amid Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

Twenty-one protesters were arrested outside of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., ahead of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings Monday, U.S. Capitol Police confirmed.

Multiple groups – both for and against Barrett’s confirmation – gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court before the hearings began, WUSA9 reported. Those arrested were charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.” One was charged with “unlawful conduct,” police said.

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of demonstrators are outside the Dirksen Senate Office building to protest the #AmyComeyBarrett hearings. So far, I’ve seen at least 5 people in handcuffs being taken away by police.#FOX26AM #LIVEDESK pic.twitter.com/Ys2RQRkkR0 — Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) October 12, 2020

“At approximately 8:35 a.m., United States Capitol Police responded to unlawful demonstration activities outside of the Dirksen Senate Office Building,” said Eva Malecki, communications director of the Capitol Police.

“Twenty-one individuals were arrested and charged with §22-1307 – Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. One individual was arrested and charged with §10-503, Unlawful Conduct,” she added.

Barrett’s confirmation hearings have prompted backlash from Democrats who don’t believe President Donald Trump and the Senate should move forward with a presidential election less than one month away. (RELATED: Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy Says People Are Scared Amy Coney Barrett Will Cause Discrimination Against Women)

Some Democrats and media figures have also brought up the nominee’s conservative background and religious beliefs, suggesting her Catholic faith makes her unsuitable to serve on the Supreme Court.

“In every case, I have carefully considered the arguments presented by the parties, discussed the issues with my colleagues on the court, and done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be,” Barrett said in prepared opening remarks, Politico reported.