Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy Says People Are Scared Amy Coney Barrett Will Cause Discrimination Against Women

Democratic Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said Monday morning that people are scared Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would bring back discrimination against women.

Leahy spoke Monday on the first day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings where he said that nominating Barrett to the Supreme Court would negatively impact American healthcare. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Democrats Who Have Attacked Amy Coney Barrett For Her Faith)

“I’ve heard from them often and loudly since Justice Ginsburg’s passing,” he said of Vermont voters. “They’re scared that your confirmation would rip the healthcare protections that millions of Americans have fought to maintain and which Congress has repeatedly rejected. They are scared that the clock will be turned back to a time when women had no right to control their own bodies and when it was acceptable to discriminate against women in the workplace.”

He continued: “They’re scared that a time we’re facing the perilous impacts of climate change, bedrock protections will be eviscerated. And they are scared that your confirmation will result in the rolling back of voting rights, workers rights, and the rights of the LGBTQ community to equal treatment.”

