Man Catches A Gigantic Snake In Terrifying Video

One man managed to catch a gigantic snake in a horrifying video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @holdmyale, a guy in a small boat can be seen pulling a massive snake out of a river, and this one might send a shiver down your spine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Hold my beer while I grab this snake. pic.twitter.com/LMRPyIbbmk — Hold My Beer (@holdmyale) October 11, 2020

Yeah, I think I’m done going anywhere near rivers for a very long time after seeing this video. You’re out of your damn mind if you think I’m rushing to get into the water after seeing this. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Imagine being in a river and seeing a snake that size in the water. What would you even do? I’m pretty sure most people would just freeze with panic. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

People always get triggered when I say we need to eradicate these beasts, but it’s true. If it’s between us or them, then you better believe that I’m picking me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Load up the navy, and start killing any animal in the water capable of threatening humans.

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the terrifying video.