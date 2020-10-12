Woman Dies After Baby Allegedly Forcibly Removed From Her Womb, Suspect Arrested

A 22-year-old pregnant woman and her baby died after another woman allegedly forcibly cut the baby out of her womb, numerous sources reported.

Police said that the attack happened at a home in Bowie County, Texas, where a woman cut the baby out of the victim’s womb, KCTV reported. The victim died of her injuries Friday morning at the residence in New Boston, Texas. (RELATED: Three Men Arrested After One-Year-Old Baby Is Fatally Shot In The Head In Pittsburgh)

The suspect showed up at a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma, with the baby. The baby later died at the hospital. The victim was nearly 8 months pregnant.

Police arrested the suspect in Oklahoma and charged her with the kidnapping and murder of an unborn child, with more charges expected to be brought against her, KLTV reported. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for a statement in time for publication.