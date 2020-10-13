New Facebook Policy To Reject Anti-Vaccination Ads

Facebook announced a new global ban of advertisements Tuesday that discourage users from getting vaccines, CNBC reported.

The social media platform said in a blog post the ban will exclude “ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines,” CNBC reported. But the organizations running the ads still need approval and an appropriate “paid for by” label accompanying the ad.

“Our goal is to help messages about the safety and efficacy of vaccines reach a broad group of people, while prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts,” Facebook’s head of health, Kang-Xing Jin, and its director of product management, Rob Leathern, wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

“We already don’t allow ads with vaccine hoaxes that have been publicly identified by leading global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the blog post read.

The policy comes amid a broader effort at Facebook to weed out false or misleading information put out across its networks. Facebook said Oct. 6 that is banning all accounts across all platforms from the conspiracy theory group QAnon and on Oct. 12, the platform announced a ban on “all content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.”(RELATED: Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content, Says Content That ‘Distorts’ Holocaust Will Be Removed)

Facebook has similarly cracked down on political ads. The company said Sept. 30 that it is prohibiting content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of any election and announced Oct. 7 that it will ban all political ads after polls close on Nov. 3.