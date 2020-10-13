Get In On These Fantastic Deals That Aren’t Part Of Prime Day

Whether you have some gadgets that need upgrading or want to treat yourself to a game-changing kitchen accessory, these deals aren’t ones you want to pass up. Seriously, this is some serious “treat yourself” material!

Apple AirPods Pro – $229.97

From their powerful bass to incredible noise-cancellation, these Apple AirPods are a must-have tech accessory. With customizable silicone tips an adaptive EQ to deliver a consistent listening experience, these earbuds are unlike anything you’ve ever used before. Of course, they flawlessly sync to your phone, allowing you to take calls and even listen to texts completely hands-free.

“With active noise canceling, a better fit and resistance to sweat, the AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds.” – Tom’s Guide

“The AirPods Pro are great true wireless headphones that exceed the standard AirPods in nearly every way.” – CNET

Get them here for the deeply discounted price of just $229.97.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Improved Battery and Call Quality (Wireless Charging Case Included) (International Version) – Black – $119.97

The next generation of Galaxy Buds, this sound accessory takes your listening experience up a notch — or five. From its fine-tuning abilities that let you shut out unwanted noise to an advanced system that lets you filter-in desired sounds, these things take customized listening to a whole new level. You can even charge them on the back of your Galaxy phone or in their wireless case for utmost convenience.

They’re deeply discounted to just $119.97 for a limited time, here.

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker – $69.97

This programmable pressure cooker features 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs, negating the need for other bulky, one-use kitchen appliances. Highly-rated on Amazon and named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2019, this life-saving kitchen gadget can make cakes, yogurt, stews, fried chicken, and so much more in a fraction of the time.

“Excellent quality, easy to use, and comes with many accessories. It comes with an easy to use guide on how to use the Yedi pressure cooker for the first time. It also comes with a recipe book to help you cook your first meals.” – Jeffrey B.

Right now, it’s just $70 bucks down from its regular price — a nearly 30% discount! Get it here.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker – $109.97

While the cold brew process usually takes a whopping 12 hours, this little coffee maker can do it in as little as two minutes! Thanks to its revolutionary use of vacuum technology, this thing kicks the brewing process into high-gear, giving you rich, delicious cold brew coffee with the tap of a button. Brewing up to five cups at a time with easy-to-use controls, this coffee maker is a welcomed addition to any morning routine.

It’s only $109.97 down from $150 bucks when you get it here!

LG V30™+ 4G LTE 128GB Unlocked Cell Phone – $399.97

From streaming content to popular apps, this smart phone’s 6-inch display lets you see everything the way it’s meant to be seen. And with its easy-to-use AI Cam, you can take professional-looking pictures effortlessly. In fact, the camera’s so good, it promises studio-quality videos with up to 211% more color than other smartphones. Unlocked and in pristine condition, this user-friendly, lightweight phone has everything you’d possibly need in a phone of this caliber.

Right now, it’s half-off its regular price, making it just $399.97 when you get it here.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.