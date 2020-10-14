Trump Labor Secretary’s Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, has tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced in a Tuesday evening press release.

Eugene Scalia has so far tested negative for the virus but plans to work from home for the time being regardless, according to CNN. Both Scalia and his wife attended the Sept. 26 nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House. Several attendees of the event, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, have since contracted coronavirus.

Other event attendees who tested positive include adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee and others. (RELATED: Chris Christie Out Of Hospital Following COVID-19 Scare)

The news comes just as Trump is returning to his normal schedule after reportedly recovering from COVID-19 himself. White House Physician Sean Conley cleared Trump to return to his normal business Saturday, saying he was no longer a transmission risk.

Trump held his first campaign rally since his infection Monday in Florida, hosting another in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

Trump seems to be in better health, with his recent rally speeches featuring his well-known meandering and lasting more than an hour and a half.