American Who Attempted To Purchase A Firearm ‘Not For An Animal’ And Conspired To Support ISIS Ruled Mentally Unfit For Trial

A Connecticut man charged with attempting to provide material support for ISIS and al-Sham was found mentally incapable of standing trial, the New Haven Register reported Wednesday.

Kevin Iman McCormick, 27, was initially charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut in October 2019, the New Haven Register reported, but was “presently suffering from a mental disease or defect” and found incapable of participating in a trial, according to a medical report.

Judge Kari A. Dooley ruled that McCormick be taken into the custody of the state attorney’s office to receive mental care. “I am hopeful, based on the conclusion, that Mr. McCormick can be restored to competency,” Dooley said, the New Haven Register reported.

Hamden Man Charged with Attempting to Travel to Fight for ISIS: Kevin Iman McCormick has been charged by indictment with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, admitting he wanted to acquire weapons for the foreign terrorist organization. https://t.co/cB4joBo2Tl — FBI New Haven (@FBINewHaven) December 27, 2019

FBI Special Agent Samuel Wharton said McCormick allegedly expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and pledged his allegiance to the group in a video, according to an affidavit.

After McCormick was fired from a contracted driving job in Arkansas in September 2019, he allegedly tried to purchase a knife and firearm in Washington, according to the affidavit. McCormick allegedly acted strangely, and the sales associate refused to sell him a firearm after he reportedly said the firearm was “not for an animal.”

McCormick met with two individuals where he reportedly expressed his desire to fight and willingness to die for the terrorist organization, according to the affidavit. (RELATED: US Brings Back ‘Every American Supporter Of ISIS’ Held By Syrian Democratic Forces: DOJ)

“(Y)ou’re supposed to fear God, you’re supposed to have fear of Allah, so the fear of Allah gives me the strength to kill,” McCormick allegedly said in an October 2019 meeting with confidential sources, according to the affidavit. “That’s what gives me the strength to kill. It’s not that I want to kill, you understand?”

McCormick was allegedly told to purchase a plane ticket and to meet the individuals at a train station before heading to a “local small private airport,” according to the affidavit. McCormick was arrested attempting to board a plane Oct. 21, 2019.

McCormick was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the New Haven Register reported.

