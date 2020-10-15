Grandmother Declared Blind After Acid Attack By Stranger Outside Of Her Own Home

Helen Jones, a 61-year old grandmother, is now blind after reportedly being attacked with acid by a stranger just steps outside of her Philadelphia home, according to reports.

Jones was walking to her car last Tuesday, heading to do her job as a phlebotomist, when she was approached by an unknown man just outside her home, according to WPVI Philadelphia. “There was a man there and he was like ‘Hey, are you good?’ And when she looked up to say ‘yes,’ he threw the stuff in her face and ran off,” Jones’ daughter Aneesha Summerville told WPVI.

It was determined by the Philadelphia Fire Department that Jones was attacked with chlorosulfuric acid, WPVI reports. Jones sustained burns to her lips, eyes and tongue, and it isn’t currently known whether she will ever regain her sight, her family says.

Ms. Jones is one of the bravest people I’ve met. Her GoFundMe page can be found here: https://t.co/Lw2rFgMAPn https://t.co/2CtJ2Dmlrg — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) October 15, 2020

The attack is still under investigation by police but no arrests have been made so far, ABC reported. Jones did not know the man who attacked her and he was wearing a mask, which is now commonplace due to COVID-19 guidelines, Summerville said. (RELATED: Girl Forced To Jump On Trampoline As Punishment Dies Of Dehydration, Police Say)

Jones was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition after the attack. She is still in recovery there now. A GoFundMe page set up by her family to help pay for medical expenses and renovations to make her home more accessible has raised over $20,000 in just one day.