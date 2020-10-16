Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To 100-Year-Old Veteran At Trump Rally

President Donald Trump gave a shout out to a 100-year-old veteran at a rally in Florida, which was followed by a standing ovation by the crowd.

During the rally in Ocala, attendees began to signal to the president that the veteran was in the crowd, video shows. Trump stopped his speech to acknowledge the man, prompting the crowd to clap and stand to honor the veteran, chanting “USA.”

“100-year-old veteran right here,” Trump says. “He looks beautiful. 100, huh? He looks better than I do.”

“Well I want to thank you very much. He does not need Regeneron, okay, that I can tell you. You look fantastic, so sit down and enjoy it. What a beautiful guy.”

The crowd just went wild as Trump stopped his rally to honor a 100 year old veteran. pic.twitter.com/OFGW9xQJS2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2020

Florida is among the battleground states where recent polls have shown Trump has lost support among the senior voting bloc, one of the largest voting blocs in the country.

In Florida, where retirees make up a disproportionately large share of the electorate, Trump won voters 65+ by 17 points in 2016 in route to his approximately one point victory over Clinton. Biden, who had a 3.6 point lead over Trump in the state at the beginning of October, also led among senior voters 53-42, according to a New York Times poll. (RELATED: Battleground Polls Show Massive Shift Among Senior Voters Away From Trump)