REPORT: Beheading On Street In France Being Investigated As Act Of Terrorism, Suspect Reportedly Shot By Police

An individual reportedly beheaded another man near Paris in what is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to reports.

The alleged beheading occurred in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb outside of Paris, according to Agence France-Presse. The killer fled to a nearby town and was shot after refusing to surrender to police, Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source.

“He was waving a gun by this time and further threatened officers,” the source said according to Daily Mail. “This is when he was shot dead by police … Around ten shots were heard.” (RELATED: Terrorist Leader Suspected Of Beheading Hostages Surrenders After Arm Gets Cut Off)

The reports say that the individual responsible for the beheading was “thought to be wearing an explosive vest” before being shot by police. The person allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is greater.”

Agence France-Presse cited “source close to the investigation” in its report and added that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The police are reportedly looking for any association with organized terrorist groups.

The individual beheaded was reportedly a teacher who “enraged parents by displaying cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils,” a source said according to Daily Mail.

This post is breaking and will be updated.