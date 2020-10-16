Media

‘I Am Optimistic’: Dan Bongino Confirms Cancer Diagnosis, Says He’ll ‘Be Okay’

Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Commentator and radio host Dan Bongino announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing surgery for a lump in his neck.

Bongino, 45, previously had surgery to remove the lump, which he first believed to just be a lipoma. He announced that “it looks like lymphoma” following the surgery and confirmed the diagnosis on his talk show “The Dan Bongino Show.”

“We did get a diagnosis yesterday from my doctor … unfortunately, it is cancer,” Bongino announced. “It’s lymphoma, the Hodgkin’s type, but it is treatable. Feel like I owe you an update, we’re gonna leave it there. Nothing to be depressed about, there’s a treatment plan.”

“Everybody’s got their obstacles … But, I do have cancer, and that is hard for me to say, but we’ll be okay and I am optimistic, that’s not some act I’m putting on for the show,” he added before praising his family and fans.

WATCH:

Bongino is married with two kids and reiterated that there is "nothing to be depressed about" before continuing on with the show.