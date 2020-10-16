Trump Jokes About Leaving The Country If He Loses To ‘The Worst Candidate In The History Of Politics’

President Donald Trump joked about leaving the country if he lost to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump took aim at Biden several times during his Friday rally in Macon, Georgia, calling him “the worst candidate in the history of politics” and suggesting that losing to such a candidate would embarrass him to the point that he would be forced to leave the United States. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Make Her Famous’: Joy Behar Slams ‘Human Bobblehead’ From Trump Town Hall)

WATCH:

Trump spent a few minutes joking about the circles on the ground at Biden’s events, meant to enforce social distancing, and then pivoted to say that running against a candidate like Biden had actually put a lot more pressure on him to win the election.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I gonna do? I’m going to say, ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.”

The audience laughed as Trump continued, “I’m not gonna feel so good, maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

The crowd roared again as Trump changed the subject again, going on to talk about his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and what he believed Biden would have done in his place.