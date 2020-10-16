Former Member Of White Supremacist Groups Facing Felony Charges For Lying On Defense Job Application, DOJ Says

A California man seeking to acquire a security clearance and defense contracting job agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge after failing to disclose previous involvement in two different white supremacist organizations, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Decker Hayes Ramsay, 23, will plead guilty to a single-count information charge of making false statements, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Ramsay knowingly submitted a false statement on an application for potential federal employees and contractors in April 2018, according to his plea agreement.

Ramsay certified as part of his application that he understood a “knowing and willful false statement on this form can be punished by fine or imprisonment or both,” according to his plea agreement, the DOJ said.

Ramsay said on his application that he had never been involved with an organization that advocates for or participates in violence or force to suppress others from exercising their constitutional rights, according to the DOJ.

He was a member of white supremacist groups Vanguard America and Aryan Underground, according to the DOJ. Aryan Underground was created in 2017 and supports Nazi ideology.

Ramsay was granted a security clearance as a result of lying on his application, which he said he did to acquire employment, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: ‘I Do Not Tolerate ANY Extreme Violence’: Trump Lashes Out At Gretchen Whitmer After 6 People Were Arrested In Foiled Kidnapping Plot Against Her)

Ramsay faces a statutory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and is expected to make an initial court appearance in the next few weeks, according to the DOJ.

