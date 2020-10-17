Here Are The Topics For The Next Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday announced the topics for the next presidential debate, which include race and fighting coronavirus.

“NEW: Kristen Welker, moderator of the Oct. 22 presidential debate at @BelmontUniv, has selected topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership #Debates2020, according to the Twitter post.

NEW: Kristen Welker, moderator of the Oct. 22 presidential debate at @BelmontUniv, has selected topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership #Debates2020 https://t.co/kFWvRzIljv — CPD (@debates) October 16, 2020

The debate commission’s tweet comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s competing town halls, which substituted for a canceled debate, Fox News reported. The commission canceled the debate after Trump said he wouldn’t participate after the organization announced that it would be virtual due to the president’s coronavirus infection. (RELATED: Two Townhalls And Not A Single Question About Hunter Biden Email Allegations)

Biden confirmed his attendance for the upcoming debate, but noted he thinks the president should get tested for the virus beforehand, Fox News reported. The debate is set for Thursday at 9 P.M. at Belmont University.

“It’s just decency,” Biden told ABC host George Stephanopoulos.

The Commission on Presidential Debates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.