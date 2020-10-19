50 Cent Endorses President Donald Trump After Seeing Biden’s Tax Plan

Rapper 50 Cent encouraged people to vote for President Donald Trump in the November election Monday on Instagram.

50 Cent’s change of heart seems to come after he saw former Vice President Joe Biden’s tax plan. The “Just A Lil Bit” rapper shared a screenshot of Biden’s proposed tax plan on his Instagram.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent captioned the screenshot. “FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he added. (RELATED: 50 Cent Celebrates His Birthday With Gift Of $10K Worth Of Alcohol From Fan)

The increase in the tax rate would only affect Americans who make more than $400,000 annually, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The screenshot showed California’s combined tax rate could climb to 62.6% while New York City’s could be 62%.

The endorsement comes after 50 Cent shared a video of Trump dancing to the YMCA days ago.

“Still no f*cks given,” 50 Cent captioned the video on Instagram.

The rapper seemingly did a 180 on his thoughts about Trump. 50 Cent was critical of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

“You wanted a reality show host as president. Well, now you’re on Survivor,” a post the rapper shared said.

“Yeah we fucked up big time, but we gonna be alright watch. LOL,” 50 Cent captioned the post.