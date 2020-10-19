‘We Stand For Equality, Inclusion’: Ad Agency Tells Woman As They Discontinue Her Contract Over Pro-Trump Instagram Post

A pro-Trump Instagram post recently cost a California woman her contract with a public relations company.

Danielle Reiss said the Boston advertising agency, Pop Off, which focuses on developing independent music artist careers, sent her an email notifying her that her contract won’t be renewed in February because of Pop Off’s commitment to “inclusivity.”

Reiss attended a Nevada rally for Trump on Sept. 13, and subsequently posted a picture to Instagram that showed her holding a “Make America Great Again” poster while donning the iconic red “Make America Great Again” hat. (RELATED: Trump Supporters Chant ‘Four More Years’ During Biden Event)

Reiss captioned the photo “I saw our president speak in Anaheim, California in 2016. Yesterday, I watched him speak in Las Vegas, Nevada. God Bless America.”

However, less than a week later Reiss received an email from Pop Off informing her that her employment would conclude in February after her Partnership Agreement ended.

“Our team is incredibly diverse, and we stand for equality, inclusion, and kindness in everything we do,” the termination email read. “Our clients expect this of us, we expect this of us, and ‘us’ includes our partners.”

“In the interest of total transparency, we saw your latest Instagram post in which you held a ‘Make America Great Again’ poster,” the email allegedly continued. “From this, we infer that you support the policies and ideologies of Donald Trump’s administration, which blatantly undermines the values we uphold.”

According to Pop Off’s Twitter account, the company has shared politically charged posts, retweeting a photo captioned “America, you know what to do. #VoteHimOut ”

Reiss, who started working remotely at Pop Off in August, told the Daily Caller that since she posted the photo, Pop Off has allegedly not referred to her any new clients, and has cut off communication with her.

“Diversity and equality aren’t limited to what side of the political spectrum you’re on,” Reiss told the Daily Caller. “It’s contradictory that the Pop Off Agency claims to focus on inclusivity and equality, yet because my views are outside of theirs, I’m terminated for holding them.”

“If Pop Off Agency stands for being incredibly diverse, standing for equality, inclusion, and kindness in everything they do, their executives would incorporate a culture that reflects their core beliefs.”